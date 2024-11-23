Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Purchased by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,359 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned about 0.10% of Sensata Technologies worth $5,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 293,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,516,000 after acquiring an additional 23,874 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 12.9% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 14.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,640,000 after purchasing an additional 44,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 13.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,106,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,551,000 after purchasing an additional 252,061 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $31.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -57.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.32. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $30.43 and a 1-year high of $43.14.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The business had revenue of $982.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.93 million. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.89%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.