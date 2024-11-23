Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Shares Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,738 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,628 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 19,539 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 28,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Telefônica Brasil by 5.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Telefônica Brasil by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 330,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 56,552 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Telefônica Brasil Price Performance

VIV stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VIV shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $9.20 to $10.40 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefônica Brasil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.97.

View Our Latest Analysis on VIV

About Telefônica Brasil

(Free Report)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.