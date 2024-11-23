Caprock Group LLC Buys New Shares in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,922 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $224,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 170,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,136,000 after acquiring an additional 14,749 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 83.5% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 190,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,837,000 after acquiring an additional 86,693 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter worth about $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total transaction of $250,521.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,454.91. The trade was a 5.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David F. Hermance sold 6,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.99, for a total value of $1,192,350.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,731 shares in the company, valued at $7,015,253.69. This represents a 14.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AMETEK from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMETEK

AMETEK Trading Up 0.8 %

AME opened at $197.37 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.03 and a 1-year high of $197.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 16.88%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.