Caprock Group LLC Increases Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRI. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 476,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.5% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth $4,387,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.33.

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $161.20 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $138.09 and a 12-month high of $176.03. The company has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.25.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 32.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.52%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Further Reading

