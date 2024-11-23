Quest Partners LLC Acquires 5,293 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Farmland Partners worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FPI. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Farmland Partners by 68.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 62,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Farmland Partners by 11.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Farmland Partners by 33.1% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 13,012 shares during the last quarter. 58.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th.

Shares of FPI stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $13.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.53 million, a P/E ratio of 44.75 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average is $10.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

