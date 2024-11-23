Pathstone Holdings LLC Buys 89,537 Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT)

Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 520,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89,537 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned about 2.45% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II worth $5,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 204.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 268.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 34.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MVT opened at $10.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.05. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $11.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

