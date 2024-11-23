Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Bought by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $5,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGA. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 8.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.0% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $264,734.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,812.29. This trade represents a 8.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $238.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.77.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $230.74 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $157.48 and a one year high of $233.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

