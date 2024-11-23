Quest Partners LLC Buys 2,556 Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Saul Centers by 2.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 14,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Saul Centers by 235.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $43.50 to $45.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Saul Centers Stock Performance

NYSE BFS opened at $40.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $970.43 million, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.80. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.87 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

Saul Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 128.26%.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

