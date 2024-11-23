Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Acquired by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,824 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned 0.08% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $5,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 52,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of TMHC opened at $71.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.96. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.32 and a fifty-two week high of $74.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 6.24.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.31. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 9,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $654,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,136,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,980,251.28. This trade represents a 0.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 26,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,872,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,645,190. This represents a 19.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,337 shares of company stock worth $7,356,683 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMHC. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

