4,081 Shares in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Bought by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in DaVita by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 90.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DVA shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.80.

DaVita Stock Up 0.8 %

DVA opened at $165.51 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.26 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 88.18%. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at DaVita

In related news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 64,029 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total value of $9,928,336.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,286,243.86. The trade was a 36.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 9,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $1,609,120.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 887,835 shares in the company, valued at $144,583,929.75. The trade was a 1.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 156,086 shares of company stock worth $24,807,161. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

