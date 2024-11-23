First Western Trust Bank Sells 2,700 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First Western Trust Bank reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.4% of First Western Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 14,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 692,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,594,000 after purchasing an additional 95,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 547,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,682,000 after buying an additional 38,548 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $248.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $699.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $152.71 and a 12 month high of $249.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

