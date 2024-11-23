Quest Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Deluxe worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,167,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,406,000 after purchasing an additional 171,998 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Deluxe by 6.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,040,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,824,000 after buying an additional 123,361 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Deluxe by 249.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 169,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 121,042 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Deluxe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,490,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,907,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,842,000 after acquiring an additional 62,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Trading Up 1.3 %

DLX stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.14. Deluxe Co. has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $24.87.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.77%.

In other Deluxe news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy bought 2,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $53,805.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 178,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,023.60. The trade was a 1.60 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Deluxe Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

