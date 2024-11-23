ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management reduced its stake in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 50.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in ICON Public by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ICON Public from $375.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (down from $270.00) on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on ICON Public from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $369.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ICON Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.45.

ICON Public Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ICLR opened at $214.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.25. ICON Public Limited has a one year low of $183.38 and a one year high of $347.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.37). ICON Public had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ICON Public Limited will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

