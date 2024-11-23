Avior Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $56.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.98. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $36.85 and a twelve month high of $58.38.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.