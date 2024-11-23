Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3,591.0% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 46.5% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $18.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $18.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

