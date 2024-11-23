Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 108,082 Shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) by 85.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 108,082 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 43,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 234,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 89,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 33.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $15.77 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $17.55.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

(Free Report)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.