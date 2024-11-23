Avior Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,913 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at $6,474,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,937,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at about $3,279,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 108.7% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,107,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,570 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on LW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.22.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $76.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $52.99 and a one year high of $111.88.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.80%.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.