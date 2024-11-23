Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Purchased by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RY. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,504,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,150,000 after buying an additional 190,341 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 211,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,369,000 after purchasing an additional 12,693 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,622,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,706,833,000 after purchasing an additional 124,348 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth $3,787,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.8% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $125.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $176.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $85.02 and a 12 month high of $126.96.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th were given a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

