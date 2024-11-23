Avior Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the second quarter valued at about $149,000.

Shares of SPYX stock opened at $48.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.52. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $49.25.

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

