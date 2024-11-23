Avior Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EDD. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 3.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 156,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 330.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 85,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 10,116 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 9.7% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 124,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 898,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:EDD opened at $4.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.82. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $5.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.71%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

