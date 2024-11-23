Avior Wealth Management LLC Acquires 261 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 59.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in CrowdStrike by 622.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,496,000 after purchasing an additional 87,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.62.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $372.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 539.51, a PEG ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total transaction of $16,410,501.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,172,858.52. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $3,203,489.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 400,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,027,939.20. The trade was a 2.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,110. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

