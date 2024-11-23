Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Acquired by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 87,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 48,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.71.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $64.33 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $66.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.31. The company has a market capitalization of $146.55 billion, a PE ratio of 321.65 and a beta of 2.70.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,620,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $102,425,167.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,583,028.18. This trade represents a 20.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $617,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,510,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,663,360.70. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,167,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,067,889. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

