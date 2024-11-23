Avior Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in HSBC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in HSBC by 128.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 40.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 39.0% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Get HSBC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Dbs Bank raised HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

HSBC Price Performance

HSBC opened at $45.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.10. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $36.93 and a 52-week high of $47.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

HSBC Profile

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.