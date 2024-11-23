iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 103.2% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $182.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.72. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

