Avior Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 2,103,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,419,000 after purchasing an additional 125,714 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 52,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 918.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. 33.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EMD opened at $9.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $10.33.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

