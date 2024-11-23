Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $306,000 Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 4,705.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Textron by 4.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Textron during the 3rd quarter worth $4,588,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the third quarter worth $3,993,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 32.2% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Textron by 1.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXT. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Textron from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.56.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $85.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.21. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.13 and a twelve month high of $97.33.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.76%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

