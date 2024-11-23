Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,421 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.06% of Tapestry worth $6,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 3.0% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,181 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tapestry by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,570 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tapestry from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.78.

Tapestry Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $58.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.93. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $59.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.54.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 8,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $514,221.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,773.88. This represents a 20.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

