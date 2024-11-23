Swiss National Bank Has $14.29 Million Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $14,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $981,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,639,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 784,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,395,000 after acquiring an additional 51,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total value of $109,552.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,248,563.50. The trade was a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $113.08 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.79 and a 52 week high of $141.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 13.23%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

