Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $6.64 Million Stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 35.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 39,040 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Autoliv were worth $6,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in Autoliv by 133.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 14.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $98.87 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.51 and a 52 week high of $129.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.56 and its 200 day moving average is $104.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 30.85%. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.46%.

ALV has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Autoliv from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Autoliv from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.77.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

