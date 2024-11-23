Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 524 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at $30,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 262.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 842.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $170.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.98. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.72 and a 52-week high of $171.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.30.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

