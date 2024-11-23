Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,269 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at $247,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 6.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 79.4% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 55,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after buying an additional 24,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $111.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.93. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $93.34 and a 1-year high of $127.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 19.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.14.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

