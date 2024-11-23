Natixis Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 200,665 Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 200,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,471,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Amentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amentum in the third quarter worth approximately $369,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $421,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMTM shares. Raymond James started coverage on Amentum in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

Amentum Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of AMTM stock opened at $24.47 on Friday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.24 and a 1 year high of $34.50.

About Amentum

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

