Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the second quarter worth $246,074,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,180,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth about $21,033,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth about $21,033,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,957,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, November 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,384 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $420,961.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,007,669.20. The trade was a 5.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $252,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,091,400.80. The trade was a 1.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,078 shares of company stock worth $3,514,119 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $49.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a current ratio of 9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.78. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $110.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.81.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 million. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.31 EPS for the current year.

Cytokinetics Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

