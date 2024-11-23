B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys New Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.6% during the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Banyan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 0.9% in the third quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,449,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Price Performance

CHTR stock opened at $388.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $348.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.06. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $236.08 and a 12 month high of $415.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Citigroup raised Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Charter Communications from $435.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.06.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

