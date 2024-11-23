B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $1.17 Million in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,536 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 15,067.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,634 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,494,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MasTec by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,773,000 after acquiring an additional 446,762 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 3,439.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 262,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,085,000 after acquiring an additional 255,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 282,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,613,000 after acquiring an additional 190,320 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasTec Trading Up 0.1 %

MTZ stock opened at $142.15 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $54.06 and a one year high of $147.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $129.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial raised MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on MasTec from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MasTec news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $2,525,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 217,202 shares in the company, valued at $27,426,096.54. This trade represents a 8.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $348,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,592.98. This represents a 5.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,558,301. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

