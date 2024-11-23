B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $1.32 Million in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 106,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Arhaus by 716,800.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Arhaus during the second quarter valued at $183,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the second quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

ARHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Arhaus from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.90.

Arhaus stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.23. Arhaus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.53.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $319.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.94 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.18%. Arhaus’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

