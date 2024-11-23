PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,320 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $12,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 97,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bcwm LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bcwm LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock opened at $71.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.43. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $67.90 and a 12-month high of $83.97.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.