B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Paragon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CAH opened at $121.84 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.17 and a 52 week high of $126.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.86. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60.

Cardinal Health Cuts Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.56%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

