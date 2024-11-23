B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New Investment in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,835 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 77.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 762.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PTC

In related news, CAO Alice Christenson sold 1,703 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $329,019.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,356. This trade represents a 67.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC Stock Up 2.5 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTC stock opened at $197.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 62.04, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.15. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.11 and a 1-year high of $199.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

PTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PTC from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PTC from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.83.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

