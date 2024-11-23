Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $13,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 29,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Bank of Marin acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIS opened at $276.83 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $202.00 and a 12 month high of $278.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $263.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

