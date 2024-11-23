B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires New Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 38.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in IDEX by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IEX opened at $232.50 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $189.51 and a one year high of $246.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $798.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.05 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.92%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.72%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $236.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson cut their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on IDEX from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on IDEX from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.14.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

