B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $1.19 Million in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 1,007.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Vaxcyte by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 22,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Vaxcyte by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $903,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vaxcyte

In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,366 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $245,803.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,274,278.22. The trade was a 1.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jim Wassil sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total value of $1,119,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 207,503 shares in the company, valued at $23,225,810.79. The trade was a 4.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,464 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,576 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Vaxcyte from $98.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Vaxcyte from $113.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Leerink Partners upped their target price on Vaxcyte from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $101.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX opened at $88.54 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.24 and a 52-week high of $121.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.27. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. Analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Vaxcyte Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Further Reading

