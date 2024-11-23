Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,614 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Tillman Hartley LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.17 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.89 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.11.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.2741 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

