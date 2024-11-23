B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,906 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,836 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,104.87. This represents a 5.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $221,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,781.10. The trade was a 11.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $1,065,975. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $92.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.68. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.70 and a 1-year high of $129.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.09 and a 200-day moving average of $96.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

