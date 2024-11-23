CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys New Shares in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,455 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 72.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the second quarter worth about $93,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Ziff Davis Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of ZD opened at $58.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.26 and a 200 day moving average of $50.27. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36 and a beta of 1.29. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $70.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Ziff Davis from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.