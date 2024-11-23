B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes $1.35 Million Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 86,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 94,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average is $14.19. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 35.68 and a current ratio of 35.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.06.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.80%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 127.41%.

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.