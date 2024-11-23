B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New Investment in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Napa Wealth Management raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 24.5% in the third quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 10,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 162,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 83,185 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $620,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 53,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 26,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $23.12 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.53 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.35). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $674.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on COLD

Americold Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.