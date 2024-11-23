Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 296 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 511 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSTR. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $421.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $85.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.94 and a beta of 3.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.91. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $43.87 and a 52 week high of $543.00.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. MicroStrategy’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($8.98) earnings per share.

In related news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total value of $242,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,484.10. This trade represents a 10.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 5,700 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.15, for a total transaction of $1,465,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,372. This trade represents a 32.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,977 in the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $173.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.13.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

