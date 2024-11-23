1,112 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,075,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,917,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 522,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,633,000 after acquiring an additional 490,171 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,465,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,254,000 after acquiring an additional 422,978 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,969,000 after acquiring an additional 379,718 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.16. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.2831 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

