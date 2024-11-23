42,147 Shares in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Rambus in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Rambus by 68.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Rambus by 240.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Rambus in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Rambus by 207.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rambus alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Rambus from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Rambus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Rambus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $55.96 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $76.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Rambus Profile

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.